Virat Kohli To Suryakumar Yadav After His Back To Back ODI Century

‘When You Score Runs You Get The Confidence’: Virat Kohli After His Back To Back ODI Century

The star batter added that when you feel a little bit of depression always take two steps back instead of pushing things further.



New Delhi: Virat Kohli was going through a rough patch in his career before the Asia Cup 2022 finally came back in the form as India’s ex-skipper smashed back-to-back ODI centuries and started 2023 with a ton.

On Tuesday, Kohli notched up his 45th ODI hundred in Guwahati against Sri Lanka off just 80 balls and moved closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI tons.

Moreover, he equaled Tendulkar’s record of 20 centuries in the format at home when he scored 113 off 87 balls, hitting 12 fours and a six.

“Do saal mai aisa saal nahi shuru hua (Last two years didn’t start out this way for me). This was the first match of the year and I got a century so hopefully I can build on this because it’s a world cup year and there’s a big Test series coming up against Australia.”

He further added, “In any game, when you score runs you get the confidence. Today, I was just happy that I could bat through the innings almost. To get the 25-30 runs I felt with the dew coming in, they were important. I’m just happy, I’m playing well. For me, it is all about being excited to play. As long as I’m happy to play. I’m able to play like this. Sometimes your mind goes up and down when you’re playing so much but keeping that mental freshness is helping me.”

“Once I came back in (the team) relaxed for the Asia Cup, I started enjoying practice, I started enjoying training again, which is how I’ve always enjoyed my cricket. I’ll just say this, if you are feeling even a little bit of desperation, always take two steps back rather than pushing more and more because then the thing you want will go further away from you.”

He then told Surya, “Now you will also experience this…when you play more and more. Now people look at you differently. Now when Surya goes out to play, people are thinking Surya karke dega (Surya will do it). To keep up with that is a very intense process.”

“Sometimes when your cricket is going well all those things flow well. But when there’s a little bit of dip, then in my case frustration started to creep in because I wanted to play like that….on the expectations people have of me based on how I play. On how I must play. But cricket wasn’t allowing me to play that way and because of that my attachments and desires to play well had totally taken over and I was far off from the game. That’s when I realised, I have to be true to myself. Even when I’m not playing well, I’m vulnerable, I’m not playing well, I’m the worst player around, I have to accept it,” Kohli further added.

“I can’t be in denial. Because in my case that was making the frustration creep in. I was getting very cranky, very snappy in my space, which wasn’t good at all. I was feeling that it isn’t fair on anyone around me. Anushka, the close ones, it isn’t fair on the people that support you, that are with you all the time to keep seeing you in that space. I had to take responsibility and put things in perspective.”

India beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs on Tuesday to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series. The second match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at the Edens Garden in Kolkata.



