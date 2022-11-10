Thursday, November 10, 2022
HomeNationalVirat Kohli Trolled By Englands Barmy Army During T20 World Cup 2022...
National

Virat Kohli Trolled By Englands Barmy Army During T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal, Indian Fans Hit Back

admin
By admin
0
58


Virat Kohli was out immediately after completing his 50 off 38 balls against Englnd in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal at Adelaide Oval.

Virat Kohli in Adelaide, Virat Kohli stats in T20Is, Virat Kohli 100 T20I fours, Barmy Army Trolls Virat Kohli, Barmy Army, Virat Kohli in Adelaide Oval, Virat Kohli's love affair with Adelaide, Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup 2022, Virat Kohli in T20 WC, IND vs ENG, IND vs ENG live updates, IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semifinal, IND vs ENG live updates, IND vs ENG T20 match, T20 World Cup 2022, T20 World Cup, ICC T20 World Cup, India Cricket Team, Virat Kohli, Barmy Army
Virat Kohli scored his fourth fifty in the T20 World Cup 2022.

New Delhi: The India cricket team put a spirited show against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal at the Adelaide Oval in response to Barmy Army, who had trolled Virat Kohli after the former skipper was dismissed for a 39-ball 50 on Thursday.

As soon as Kohli was brilliant caught by Adil Rashid at third man off Chris Jordan, England’s Barmy Army shared a graphic reading ‘Kohli’s Gone’ on social media. But the show was not over for India.

Carrying on the momentum created by Kohli, Hardik Pandya ensured the Indian scoreboard ticking with three fours and two sixes in the final two overs. At the end, Pandya was out on the final ball for 33-ball 63 guidng India to 168/6 in 20 overs.

However, Indian fans didn’t hold back. “After smashing pengland**,” an user replied. Another replied, “With half a ton.” Another user wrote, “England goneee” with a picture of Kohli.

An user replied with a picture of Burnol, captioning it “Apply it”.

Earlier, Kohli scored his fourth fifty of the T20 World Cup 2022 with four fours and a six in his 40-ball knock. Kohli also consolidated his position at the top of the run-getter’s chart with 296 runs.

Kohli came into bat after an early dismissal of KL Rahul. He along with Rohit Sharma steadied the Indian ship with a 47-run stand for the second wicket. Kohli was also involved in another fifty partnership with Pandya for the fourth wicket.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also became the first batter to score three fifties in T20 World Cup semifinals. He had earlier scored 72 not out against South Africa in the 2014 edition and 89 not out against West Indies in 2016 at home.




Published Date: November 10, 2022 3:51 PM IST



Updated Date: November 10, 2022 3:52 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
PVL: Cignal outlasts Petro Gazz in thriller to fortify semis bid
Next article
Rural Tourism: Want To Witness A Rich Village Life Experience? Do Visit These Beautiful Villages
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Virat Kohli Trolled By Englands Barmy Army During T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal, Indian Fans Hit Back

admin
By admin
0
58


Virat Kohli was out immediately after completing his 50 off 38 balls against Englnd in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal at Adelaide Oval.

Virat Kohli in Adelaide, Virat Kohli stats in T20Is, Virat Kohli 100 T20I fours, Barmy Army Trolls Virat Kohli, Barmy Army, Virat Kohli in Adelaide Oval, Virat Kohli's love affair with Adelaide, Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup 2022, Virat Kohli in T20 WC, IND vs ENG, IND vs ENG live updates, IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semifinal, IND vs ENG live updates, IND vs ENG T20 match, T20 World Cup 2022, T20 World Cup, ICC T20 World Cup, India Cricket Team, Virat Kohli, Barmy Army
Virat Kohli scored his fourth fifty in the T20 World Cup 2022.

New Delhi: The India cricket team put a spirited show against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal at the Adelaide Oval in response to Barmy Army, who had trolled Virat Kohli after the former skipper was dismissed for a 39-ball 50 on Thursday.

As soon as Kohli was brilliant caught by Adil Rashid at third man off Chris Jordan, England’s Barmy Army shared a graphic reading ‘Kohli’s Gone’ on social media. But the show was not over for India.

Carrying on the momentum created by Kohli, Hardik Pandya ensured the Indian scoreboard ticking with three fours and two sixes in the final two overs. At the end, Pandya was out on the final ball for 33-ball 63 guidng India to 168/6 in 20 overs.

However, Indian fans didn’t hold back. “After smashing pengland**,” an user replied. Another replied, “With half a ton.” Another user wrote, “England goneee” with a picture of Kohli.

An user replied with a picture of Burnol, captioning it “Apply it”.

Earlier, Kohli scored his fourth fifty of the T20 World Cup 2022 with four fours and a six in his 40-ball knock. Kohli also consolidated his position at the top of the run-getter’s chart with 296 runs.

Kohli came into bat after an early dismissal of KL Rahul. He along with Rohit Sharma steadied the Indian ship with a 47-run stand for the second wicket. Kohli was also involved in another fifty partnership with Pandya for the fourth wicket.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also became the first batter to score three fifties in T20 World Cup semifinals. He had earlier scored 72 not out against South Africa in the 2014 edition and 89 not out against West Indies in 2016 at home.




Published Date: November 10, 2022 3:51 PM IST



Updated Date: November 10, 2022 3:52 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
PVL: Cignal outlasts Petro Gazz in thriller to fortify semis bid
Next article
Rural Tourism: Want To Witness A Rich Village Life Experience? Do Visit These Beautiful Villages
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677