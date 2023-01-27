Home

Virat Kohli Will Have to Improve in Tests – Sourav Ganguly Comments Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Ind vs Aus: As per Ganguly, Kohli has to improve in Tests given the importance of the series.

Kolkata: Days ahead of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has made a comment on Virat Kohli about what is he expected to do. As per Ganguly, Kohli has to improve in Tests given the importance of the series.

“Yes, absolutely. He has batted really well – against Sri Lanka, against Bangladesh. He will have to improve in Test cricket because India depends on him and a very crucial series against Australia is approaching which I believe will be a cracker of a contest. I expect it to be very competitive. Both are extremely good teams and it’s quite possible that these two teams go on to play the World Test Championship final,” Ganguly told Sports Tak.

Kohli has been in ominous touch in white-ball cricket and he too would be hoping to take that form in the red-ball format as well. That would keep India in good stead during the Tests versus Australia.

Meanwhile, India is set for a T20 appetizer ahead of their marquee Test series against Australia when they face touring New Zealand in a three-match series beginning here on Friday. With less than two weeks left for the Border Gavaskar Trophy matches against Australia that will determine India’s World Test Championship Final fate, a T20 series in the midst of a packed ODI calendar ahead of the 50-over World Cup may seem purposeless. As a result, Hardik Pandya, who led a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka earlier this month, is back leading the T20 side with some regulars and fringe players in the squad.



