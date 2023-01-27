Virat Kohli Will Have to Improve in Tests

Ind vs Aus: As per Ganguly, Kohli has to improve in Tests given the importance of the series.
Kolkata: Days ahead of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has made a comment on Virat Kohli about what is he expected to do. As per Ganguly, Kohli has to improve in Tests given the importance of the series.
“Yes, absolutely. He has batted really well – against Sri Lanka, against Bangladesh. He will have to improve in Test cricket because India depends on him and a very crucial series against Australia is approaching which I believe will be a cracker of a contest. I expect it to be very competitive. Both are extremely good teams and it’s quite possible that these two teams go on to play the World Test Championship final,” Ganguly told Sports Tak.
Kohli has been in ominous touch in white-ball cricket and he too would be hoping to take that form in the red-ball format as well. That would keep India in good stead during the Tests versus Australia.
Meanwhile, India is set for a T20 appetizer ahead of their marquee Test series against Australia when they face touring New Zealand in a three-match series beginning here on Friday. With less than two weeks left for the Border Gavaskar Trophy matches against Australia that will determine India’s World Test Championship Final fate, a T20 series in the midst of a packed ODI calendar ahead of the 50-over World Cup may seem purposeless. As a result, Hardik Pandya, who led a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka earlier this month, is back leading the T20 side with some regulars and fringe players in the squad.
Published Date: January 27, 2023 8:45 AM IST
Updated Date: January 27, 2023 8:48 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Bad News For Mumbaikars! Electricity Bills to go up 15% From April. Deets Here
[ad_1] Home MaharashtraBad News For Mumbaikars! Electricity Bills to go up 15% From April. Deets Here Electricity supply to get...
KL Rahul Resumes Training Ahead of India-Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy
[ad_1] Home SportsKL Rahul Resumes Training Ahead of India-Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy | VIRAL PIC Ind vs Aus: Rahul can be...
Dates, Price Band, GMP, Other Details
[ad_1] Home BusinessAdani Enterprises’ Rs 20,000 Crore FPO Opens Today: Dates, Price Band, GMP, Other Details Adani Enterprises aims to...
Sania Mirza in Tears After Losing Her Last Grand Slam Match at Australian Open
[ad_1] Home SportsSania Mirza in Tears After Losing Her Last Grand Slam Match at Australian Open | WATCH VIRAL Video...
Sania Mirza Denied Fairytale Finish; Suffers Straight Set Loss With Rohan Bopanna in Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final
[ad_1] Home SportsSania Mirza Denied Fairytale Finish; Suffers Straight Set Loss With Rohan Bopanna in Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final...
How To Check Online? Simple Steps Here
[ad_1] Home BusinessBudget 2023: How To Check Online? Simple Steps Here Budget 2023: The Union Budget Mobile App can be...
Average Rating