National

Virat Kohli’s 166* Vs Sl: 5 Records Broken By Virat Kohli

Kohli’s knock inspired India to register a comprehensive 317-run victory and clinch the ODI series.

Continuing his outstanding run with the bat, Virat Kohli recorded his 46th ODI hundred in the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka. Kohli smashed unbeaten 166 runs from just 110 balls which comprised 13 fours and 8 sixes.




Published Date: January 16, 2023 9:55 PM IST





