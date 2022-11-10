ViratKohli Trends As Team India Fights For Final Spot In T20 World Cup 2022

India vs England, T20 World Cup 2022: #ViratKohli has gone viral on Twitter with many on social media hoping for the former Indian skipper to spell his magic.
India vs England, T20 World Cup 2022: India is fighting for the final spot as it battles England in T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday. With minutes away from the India vs England match, #ViratKohli trend has gone viral on Twitter with many on social media hoping for the former Indian skipper to spell his magic. Twitterati are having a field day, sharing hilarious memes and rooting for King Kohli to push India for its win.
India vs England: Check Best Reactions Here
#TeamIndia is ready for the #Semifinal #INDvsENG
#T20WorldCup #T20worldcup22
Go well #RohitSharma #ViratKohli and all players ..❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y9zrZJcBQk
— Raghav (@Iamragha45) November 10, 2022
Today the king plays #ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/mTvtVTPi3j
— SuRaj. (@suprsuraj) November 10, 2022
The Fear of King Kohli pic.twitter.com/hZJHTakqPx
— Virat Kohli Trends (@Trend_Virat) November 9, 2022
The man who can snatch victory from jaws of defeat All the best #ViratKohli #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/t8EbuzsSwH
— яαℓ (@Better_thn__you) November 10, 2022
One King
Billion Fans ❤️#INDvsENG • #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/tzo6tAHGJM
— Kiara (@Kohlis_Girl) November 10, 2022
Which team will Win #T20Iworldcup2022.!?
A. #TeamIndia (Like)❤️
B. #TeamPakistan (Retweet)#ViratKohli Tiger Is Back #SemiFinalT20WC #PakvsNz #INDvsENG #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/uMQNLCg2Ty
— PAYAL SHAHU (@PAYALSHAHU62) November 10, 2022
Go Well @imVkohli ❣#ViratKohli #T20WorldCup #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/01uOVnOEBr
— virat_kohli_18_club (@KohliSensation) November 10, 2022
we need this golden moment again ❣️#T20WorldCup #MSDhoni#sky #ViratKohli #Semifinal#Final #finals #TeamIndia#INDvsENG #T20Iworldcup2022 pic.twitter.com/8URz3JCOSF
— Samir_Deshwali (India) (@AlamaIkabala) November 10, 2022
Indians completing their pending work before 1:30 to watch #SemiFinalT20WC
GOOD LUCK GUYS#TeamIndia #INDvsENG #ViratKohli #RohitSharma #PakvsNz “Adelaide” #SemiFinals pic.twitter.com/4JkEz5LKSs
— Halla bol (@halla_bol20) November 10, 2022
