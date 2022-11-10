Thursday, November 10, 2022
National

#ViratKohli Trends As Team India Fights For Final Spot In T20 World Cup 2022

India vs England, T20 World Cup 2022: #ViratKohli has gone viral on Twitter with many on social media hoping for the former Indian skipper to spell his magic.

India vs England: India is fighting for the final spot as it battles England in T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday.

India vs England, T20 World Cup 2022: India is fighting for the final spot as it battles England in T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday. With minutes away from the India vs England match, #ViratKohli trend has gone viral on Twitter with many on social media hoping for the former Indian skipper to spell his magic. Twitterati are having a field day, sharing hilarious memes and rooting for King Kohli to push India for its win.

India vs England: Check Best Reactions Here

