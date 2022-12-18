Virender Sehwag Blasts Gabba Pitch After Australia Vs South Africa 1st Test Gets Over In 2 Days

34 wickets fell under six sessions with a total of 144.2 overs being bowled across four innings. Travis Head was the only player to score a half-century in the game.



Australian players celebrate their first Test win over South Africa at the Gabba. (Image:Twitter)

Brisbane: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has lashed out of the Gabba pitch after the Australia vs South Africa first Test match got finished inside two days on Sunday. The green top in Brisbane produced 34 wickets in under six sessions with a total of 144.2 overs being bowled.

Australia’s Travis Head made the difference as his 92 runs in the first innings turned the table in Australia’s favour before pacers did their job. Sehwag criticised the nature of the pitch while also taking a dig at Cricket Australia.

“142 overs and not even lasting 2 days and they have the audacity to lecture on what kind of pitches are needed. Had it happened in India, it would have been labelled end of test cricket, ruining test cricket and what not. The Hypocrisy is mind-boggling . #AUSvSA,” tweeted Sehwag.

Batting first, South Africa were all out for 152 in 48.2 overs. In reply Australia scored 218 runs in 50.3 overs with Head scoring 92. In the second innings, South Africa were reeling at 68/9 before being bundled out for 99 with Pat Cummins taking five wickets.

Australia chased down 35-run target with six wickets to spare.



