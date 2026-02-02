LONDON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Virtual Science AI announces the launch of Medical Congress AI, a conversational AI solution that captures and analyses insights from medical congress conversations – an industry first. Medical Congress AI has successfully been deployed at major congress events by top life sciences companies to positive feedback.
Phone: +44 (0)7703 611 620
Email: [email protected] Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875012/Virtual_Science_AI_Logo.jpg SOURCE Virtual Science AI Ltd
- First in the life science industry to provide real-time intelligence on the trends, themes, and topics that matter from medical congress interactions
- Built for the most effortless user experience and more actionable intelligence from events
- Provides deep integrated intelligence by connecting real-time congress insights with existing company data
