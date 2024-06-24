Visit Jyotirlingas Across India With New Pilgrimage Train: Details Inside

Home

News

Visit Jyotirlingas Across India With New Pilgrimage Train Launched By Indian Railways: Details Inside

Vegetarian meals will be exclusively provided, including breakfast accompanied by two bottles of water, lunch, and dinner.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Somnath Jyotirlinga, Gujarat (Image: www.holidify.com)

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced the launch of a new special pilgrimage train covering various holy sites. Additionally, under the “Dekho Apna Desh” initiative, the Indian Railways will operate a special Bharat Gaurav train traversing different regions of India for 11 days and 10 nights. To promote railway tourism, Indian Railways will offer a 33% discount.

The new pilgrimage train will traverse through sacred sites such as Dwarka, Hajipur, and Buxar, allowing passengers to economically visit various regions of the country that are home to renowned Jyotirlingas.

Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and Shri Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain

The service is scheduled to begin on July 9. The special train will start its journey from Bettiah Railway Station on this date, stopping at various stations including Sagauli Junction, Raxaul Junction, Sitamarhi Junction, Darbhanga Junction, Samastipur Junction, Muzaffarpur Junction, Hajipur Junction, Patliputra Junction, Ara Junction, Buxar, and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction.

Shri Nageshwar Jyotirlinga and Shri Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka

Pilgrims have the option to board the train at any of the listed junctions. After visiting all the pilgrimage destinations, the train is scheduled to return to its starting station on July 19. There are two available classes: Sleeper Class, which costs Rs 20,899 per person, and AC Three-Tier, which costs Rs 35,795 per person. Accommodations will be provided in hotels with or without air conditioning, depending on the class of travel.

Shri Somnath Jyotirlinga in Somnath

Vegetarian meals will be exclusively provided, including breakfast accompanied by two bottles of water, lunch, and dinner. For local sightseeing, both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned buses will be available, depending on the travel class.

Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi

Indian Railways will provide security guards, cleaners, and tour escorts to ensure safety and convenience during the journey. Interested travelers looking to book tickets for this special train can visit the IRCTC office situated on the fourth floor of Biscomaun Tower at West Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Shri Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga and Shani Dev Temple in Nashik

Registrations and bookings can be made through authorised IRCTC agents or by visiting the official website at www.irctctourism.com

You can also call 8595937731 and 8595937732 for further inquiries and assistance.











