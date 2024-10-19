NationalPolitics

Vistara Flight from Delhi to London makes emergency landing at Frankfurt after bomb threat

A Vistara flight en route from Delhi to London was diverted to Frankfurt on Friday due to a bomb threat. The airline confirmed that the flight landed safely at Frankfurt airport. Mandatory security checks are currently being carried out, and the flight is expected to proceed to its destination after receiving clearance from the authorities.

Flight tracking sites show the Boeing 787 landed Frankfurt at 9.02 pm (local time). After being thoroughly checked and getting security cleared, it took off from there 2.5 hours later for its destination where it landed at 11.32 pm (all timings local).

“Vistara flight UK17 operating from Delhi to London on October 18, 2024 received a security threat on social media. In line with the protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed and as a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to divert the flight to Frankfurt,” the spokesperson said on early Saturday.

In recent days, almost 40 flights operated by Indian carriers have been targeted by bomb threats, all of which were later confirmed as hoaxes. These incidents have raised significant concerns within the aviation industry. In response, the Civil Aviation Ministry is considering implementing stricter measures to prevent future hoax threats. These new norms may include severe penalties, such as placing individuals responsible for hoax bomb threats on a no-fly list, making them ineligible to fly on Indian carriers.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air said its flight QP 1366 scheduled to fly from Bengaluru to Mumbai on Friday received a security alert shortly before departure.

“Hence as per safety and security procedures, all passengers had to be deplaned as the local authorities followed necessary procedures. We request your understanding as our team on ground did everything possible to reduce inconvenience,” the airline said in a post on X.


