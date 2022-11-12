Vistara To Operate Direct Flights Daily Between Mumbai And Muscat From December 12 Deets Here

Vistara will operate direct flights between Mumbai and Muscat in Oman on a daily basis from December 12, the airline said.

New Delhi: Vistara will operate direct flights between Mumbai and Muscat in Oman from December 12, the airline said on Saturday. In its announcement, Vistara said the airline will operate non-stop daily flights between Mumbai and Muscat.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the Middle East with the addition of Muscat as the fourth city in the region. Given the strong bilateral ties and the thriving trade and investment relations between India and Oman, this new route will further aid the growing traffic between the two countries,” Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, news agency IANS reported.

Vistara’s Direct Flight Between Mumbai And Muscat

Vistara’s A320neo aircraft will be used to operate the daily flights between the two cities

Vistara will be the only airline to offer the choice of premium economy class on the route, in addition to Business and Economy Class.

Till now, only two Indian airlines – Air India and IndiGo had direct flights from Mumbai to Muscat.

Earlier, Vistara announced direct flights between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi from October 1. Vistara, a joint venture between Tata group and Singapore Airlines, also said the A320 neo aircraft are being used for the services.



