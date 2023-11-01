VISTAS Shines at QS I-Gauge Conclave, Proving Excellence in Education

VISTAS has once again demonstrated its prowess in the field of education by achieving remarkable results at the prestigious QS I-Gauge conclave. The universitys consistent commitment to academic excellence was underlined by its impressive rankings across various categories, solidifying its position as a true powerhouse in higher education.

Dr. Preetha Ganesh, VP of Vels Group of Institutions receiving the award certificate from Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan Governor, Telangana, and Lt.Gov. Puducherry

At the conclave, VISTAS received accolades in multiple categories, further reinforcing its dedication to providing top-notch education and shaping students for a successful future. The universitys extraordinary performance included securing a Diamond ranking in Teaching and Learning, Gold in Faculty Quality, Platinum in Employability, Gold in Diversity and Accessibility, Diamond in Facilities and Social Responsibility, Platinum in Governance and Structure, Silver in Arts and Culture, and Gold in Research.

In the crucial category of Teaching and Learning, VISTAS achieved the highest recognition with a Diamond ranking. This reflects the institutions unwavering commitment to delivering quality education and fostering an environment that encourages continuous learning.

The Gold ranking in Faculty Quality underscores the universitys investment in recruiting and retaining top-notch faculty members who contribute significantly to the academic growth and development of students.

VISTAS Platinum ranking in Employability is a testament to the universitys strong emphasis on preparing students for successful careers. This recognition reflects the universitys ability to equip graduates with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the competitive job market.

Moreover, VISTAS received Gold rankings in Diversity and Accessibility, signifying its commitment to creating an inclusive environment that welcomes students from various backgrounds and ensures accessibility for all.

The Diamond ranking in Facilities and Social Responsibility underscores VISTAS dedication to providing state-of-the-art facilities for its students, along with a strong focus on social responsibility. This is a clear indication of the institutions aim to provide not only quality education but also an enriching campus experience.

The Platinum ranking in Governance and Structure attests to the universitys efficient administrative practices and solid organizational framework.

VISTAS also received a Silver ranking in Arts and Culture, highlighting its support for a well-rounded education that includes cultural and artistic enrichment.

The Gold ranking in Research reflects the institutions commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and research excellence among its faculty and students.

In summary, VISTAS stellar performance at the QS I-Gauge conclave underscores its commitment to academic excellence, diversity, inclusivity, and social responsibility. With its state-of-the-art facilities and dedication to holistic development, VISTAS is emerging as a leader in the field of education and research, setting a high standard for other institutions to follow.

