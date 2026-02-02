To help bring the experience to life, Vital Proteins has partnered with today’s “it” makeup artist Patrick

Ta

, known for redefining

with a skin-forward approach that delivers a natural, luminous glow.

Ta

rose to prominence as a go-to artist for A-list talent and has recently brought his creative vision to the Fashion Week runways, marking an exciting new chapter in his career – and deepening his connection to the backstage teams that power the shows.

Inside the Vital Diner, guests can enjoy familiar comfort food and drinks, all supercharged with Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides to support healthy hair, skin, nails, bones and joints.** From collagen-boosted coffee and

to glow-forward smoothies and elevated diner staples, each item is crafted to fuel long days and late nights backstage during Fashion Week, while showcasing a range of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptide offerings.

Haute Latte: Velvety espresso with a choice of bovine or marine Unflavored Collagen Peptides and steamed milk of choice.

Matcha Moment: Ceremonial‑grade Matcha Collagen, whisked smooth – grassy, luminous, serene.

Glow Smoothie: Bovine or marine Unflavored Collagen Peptides blended with mixed berries, banana, almond milk and peanut butter.

Avo-Aesthetic Toast: Collagen Peptides-infused avocado on warm sourdough filone with shaved radish, cilantro and Calabrian chili.

Power Stack Pancakes: Fluffy rye pancakes with Collagen Peptides, seasonal fresh berries, Vermont maple syrup and Chocolate Collagen Peptides-infused whipped cream.

Catwalk Caesar: Kale, garlic‑lemon breadcrumbs, grana Padano and elephant‑garlic chips with Collagen Peptides-infused classic Caesar dressing.

Kale, garlic‑lemon breadcrumbs, grana Padano and elephant‑garlic chips with Collagen Peptides-infused classic Caesar dressing. Revive and Thrive Roast: Natural roast chicken and Waldorf salad with bright lemon Collagen Peptides-infused vinaigrette.

The Vital Photobooth for commemorating the moment

The Power-Up Powder Room for quick glam refreshes

for quick glam refreshes A high-energy soundtrack inspired by the pulse of Fashion Week to keep the vibes lively