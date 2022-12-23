VITEEE 2023 Exam Date Revised Schedule at viteee.vit.ac.in: As per the revised schedule, the VITEEE 2023 will be conducted between April 17 and April 23, 2023 at designated centres across India and abroad.

VITEEE 2023 Exam Date Revised Schedule at viteee.vit.ac.in: The Vellore Institutes of Technology (VIT) Vellore has revised the examination date for the VIT Engineering entrance exam 2023. As per the revised schedule, the VITEEE 2023 will be conducted between April 17 and April 23, 2023 at designated centres across India and abroad. Candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in. The last date to submit the VITEEE 2023 application form is March 31, 2023. One can check the important dates, steps to fill out the application form, the official website, and other details here.

VITEEE 2023 Offical Website

VITEEE 2023 Exam: Check Important Dates

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO FILL VITEEE 2023 Application Form

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form Follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of VIT at viteee.vit.ac.in .

. Look for the VITEEE registration link.

Register yourself on the portal.

Once registered, you will receive a system-generated id and password on the registered email ID and mobile number.

Login into your account using the same system-generated id and password.

Fill VITEEE application form 2023. Upload scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format

Pay the VITEEE application fee.

Submit the VITEEE 2023 application form. Download a copy of it for future reference.

VITEEE 2023 Exam Pattern

The duration of the examination will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates can appear only once for VITEEE. All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions and one mark for the right and 0 for the wrong answer. There will be a total of 125 questions divided into the section Maths/Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions), and English (5 questions). The question paper will be in English only.

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in VIT group of Institutions. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website.



