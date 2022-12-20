Vivek Agnihotri recently hit back at filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza’s ‘garbage’ remark for ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Vivek Agnihotri Hits Back at Saeed Akhtar Mirza on ‘Garbage’ Remark For ‘The Kashmir Files’: ‘Ungrateful Bollywood…’

Vivek Agnihotri Reacts to The Kashmir Files Row: Vivek Agnihotri, known for his unabashed and infiltered socio-political views never shies away from speaking his mind. The filmmaker’s 2022 blockbuster The Kashmir Files was once again targeted this time by screenwriter and director Saeed Akhtar Mirza. Mirza had called the movie based on Kashmiri Pandits genocide as ‘garbage’. Responding to the same, Vivek posted two tweets on his official handle. In one of the tweets he wrote, “Maine kaha Mirza sahab ko Salaam. Fir milte hain Janaab, #TheDelhiFiles ke baad (Hello Mr Mirza. See you soon, after The Delhi Files). 2024.”

CHECK OUT VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S VIRAL TWEETS:

My comments on recent Bollywood controversy: The Truth. pic.twitter.com/kXX9gUcxNI — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 20, 2022

Maine kaha Mirza sahab ko Salaam.

Fir milte hain Janaab, #TheDelhiFiles ke baad. 2024. pic.twitter.com/oM1YiyAaAQ — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 20, 2022

I never wanted to say this but I think it’s time to speak the HARSH TRUTH: All their lives they made films on Muslim victimhood. Only India has a genre called ‘Muslim Social’. Hindus made these people rich & famous. Yet, ungrateful Bollywood has zero empathy towards Hindus. https://t.co/oqBr1xhbPh — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 20, 2022

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI TAKES A DIG AT BOLLYWOOD

Vivek in another post retweeted his own tweet and captioned it as, “I never wanted to say this but I think it’s time to speak the HARSH TRUTH: All their lives they made films on Muslim victimhood. Only India has a genre called ‘Muslim Social’. Hindus made these people rich & famous. Yet, ungrateful Bollywood has zero empathy towards Hindus.” The tweet has a two-minute, fourteen seconds video clip where he begins by saying, “India is the only community in the world who have created a special genre for Muslims in cinema, called Muslim socials. And there are several examples of this with movies like Coolie, Fanaa, Fiza, and Bazaar..”

Vivek further adds, “Nobody ever wants to tell the truth about Kashmir and when for the first time, someone came forward, to tell the truth, everybody started attacking him.” Vivek is currently busy shooting for his upcoming project, The Vaccine War.

For more updates on Vivek Agnihotri and The Kashmir Files, check out this space at India.com.



