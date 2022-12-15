Vivek Oberoi’s past relationship with then-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai impacted his professional life. Here’s what he has to say.

Vivek Oberoi Breaks Silence on Past Relationship With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Read Statements

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who reportedly dated actress-former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the early 2000s, finally breaks silence on his past relationship. Aish and Vivek’s relationship was one of the most talked about affairs back in the day. It was said that the reason of their breakup was superstar Salman Khan. Now, Vivek and Aishwarya are happily married to their respected partners. While Oberoi got hitched to Priyanka Alva, Rai found love in Abhishek Bachchan. After almost two decades later, Vivek was asked a question relating to the past relationship where he shared his feelings.

In an interview with Indian Express, Vivek opened about his journey and how his family feels proud of him. “They’re extremely fond of me, proud of me, because they’ve seen me go through such a phase where there was a whole lobby, a whole powerful set of people who were trying to push me down. That was the time I went out and gave a Shootout at Lokhandwala, where I got a lot of praise and won awards. People were saying ‘oh my God, this is amazing!’ and then for one and a half years, I was sitting at home, nobody was coming to me with films, it defies all logic. As an actor I was delivering, box office was delivering, there were awards, critics were praising me but there was no work, kaam hi nahi tha.”

Vivek Oberoi on past relationship with Aishwarya Rai

When asked Vivek Oberoi’s past relationship with then-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai impacted his professional life. He told Bollywood Bubble, “Not that I am going to answer this question because it’s done and dusted. But, for any youth, young talented people who are watching today, just remember one thing in life if you are really focused and committed to your work, and you’re giving it your hundred per cent, it happens everywhere I see it everywhere, my only advice is that see if they can’t attack you on your professionalism, if they can’t attack you on your talent, if they can’t attack you on the work you do, don’t give them an opportunity to attack you on something else and shift the focus. Don’t do that, that would be a disservice to yourself and to your commitment to your career”.



