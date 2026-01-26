The Times Of Bengal

For You Forever Yours

Health National

Viveka Health Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification, Validating Commitment to Foundational Cybersecurity

admin 0

Strategic Partnership with Palindrome Technologies Instrumental in Milestone Achievement

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Viveka Health, a leading AI-driven health benefits administration platform, today announced it has earned the HITRUST e1 Certification. This significant milestone demonstrates that Viveka Health’s foundational cybersecurity controls are operating effectively, providing verified proof of the company’s dedication to protecting sensitive healthcare data.

The validation was achieved through a strategic engagement with Palindrome Technologies, a premier HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, who played an instrumental role in guiding Viveka through the rigorous assessment process.