Odisha Assembly Polls: VK Pandian Says There Is Naveen Patnaik Wave, BJD Will Sweep State Election

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: BJD leader VK Pandian said in the Lok Sabha elections also, the BJD will do much better than last time.

VK Pandian said to be precise, in the first phase, BJD is winning a minimum of 24 out of 28 seats.

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: As only a few days are left for the Odisha Assembly Elections, 5T Chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian on Tuesday said the BJD is sweeping the elections whether it is first, second, third or fourth phase.

He said to be precise, in the first phase, BJD is winning a minimum of 24 out of 28 seats. “Last time we had got 20 seats. This time, there is Naveen Patnaik’s wave, so we should be winning more than 24 seats out of 28 seats. In two seats there is competition with Congress and BJP. In the Lok Sabha elections also, we are going to do much better than last time,” he said.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said, “The people of Odisha were waiting to hear from the five leaders to see the Chief Minister’s face for the BJP. There was news that it was going to be a woman’s face but, unfortunately, all these five leaders fought before coming to a consensus. They didn’t declare the name; in fact, BJD has been challenging them to come up with a CM face.”

Likening the BJP to the previous Congress government in the centre, he said, “They proved yesterday that their remote control will be with Delhi, their high command. Their accountability and commitment will be for the Delhi high command and not for the people of Odisha. They will be controlled by Delhi, like the Congress government. If they are really serious about doing something for Odisha, they should get out of this Congress mentality of selecting CM candidates by the high command.”

Earlier, Pandian launched a scathing attack against Union Minister of Education Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan, questioning what he has done for the development of this region.

While addressing a public meeting in the Kamakhyanagar Assembly Constituency under the Dhenkanal Lok Sabha Constituency, Pandian questioned the purported BJP wave in Odisha and expressed confidence in BJD’s electoral prospects.

“There has been a central minister from this place. Has he given you any updates on what he has done for you? On the other hand, our Chief Minister has been working to make Odisha the number one state in the country. This central government has not been able to complete the work on the Sambalpur-Cuttack National Highway for ten years now. Many have lost lives on that stretch of road in these years, ” he said.







