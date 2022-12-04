Vladimir Putin Falls Off Stairs At Home Leads To Involuntary Defecation Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly fell off stairs at his home in Moscow which led to involuntary defecation, said a report.

Russian President Vladimir Putin fell off stairs at his home in Moscow which led to involuntary defecation caused by stomach cancer.

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly fell off stairs at his official Moscow residence this week, which led to “involuntarily defecation,” as per a report by New York Post that quoted a Telegram channel with apparent links with his security team. The 70-year-old slipped from stairs and fell down five steps before landing on his tailbone.

The fall caused the Russian President to “involuntarily defecate” due to “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels,” the Telegram channel said.

During a meeting with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel last month, Putin’s hands appeared to shake and turn purple, UK-based Express reported. The UK-based outlet further said the Russian leader was seen moving his legs uncomfortably.

REPORTS OF DECLINING HEALTH

The incident adds to the reports surrounding Putin’s declining health. A former British spy said the 70-year-old President is “seriously ill”, and it is an “element of what is happening in Ukraine.” An oligarch with close ties with the Russian leader claimed that “Putin is very ill with blood cancer.”

It’s not the first time reports of Putin being ill have surfaced. In 2014, President Putin’s spokesman ridiculed US media reports that the leader was suffering from cancer and said the journalists should “shut their trap.”

Putin has said her has no regrets about launching Russia’s “special military operation” against Ukraine that began nearly 10 months ago.



