Vladimir Putin Orders For Ceasefire In Ukraine On January 6, 7 News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a ceasefire in Ukraine on January 6 and 7 on account of Orthodox Christmas
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a ceasefire in Ukraine on January 6 and 7 on account of Orthodox Christmas, reported new agency AFP. It was in wake of request from Russia’s spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill.
#BREAKING Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas (January 6-7), following request from Russia’s spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill: Kremlin pic.twitter.com/wMg1b9U2SY
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 5, 2023
The 76-year-old Orthodox leader is a staunch supporter of President Vladimir Putin and his offensive in Ukraine. He has given his blessing to Russian troops fighting in Ukraine and delivered heavily anti-Western and anti-Kyiv sermons throughout the conflict.
On Thursday, the Russian President told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan he was open to dialogue with Ukraine if Kyiv accepts territories occupied by Moscow as Russian.
“Putin again confirmed Russia’s openness to serious dialogue on the condition of Kyiv authorities fulfilling the well-known and repeatedly voiced requirements of taking into account the new territorial realities,” the Kremlin said in a statement.
The Kremlin claims it has annexed the Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions despite not controlling them in their entirety.
Published Date: January 5, 2023 9:15 PM IST
Updated Date: January 5, 2023 9:25 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
BSNL To Launch 5G Services By April 2024 Ashwini Vaishnaw News
[ad_1] BSNL, the state-owned telecom services, will launch high-speed 5G network services by April 2024, as per the Union telecom...
Earthquake Shakes Delhi, Jammu And Punjab; Twitter Flooded With Memes, Reactions News
[ad_1] Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi today amid freezing temperature in the national capital as 5-9-magnitude earthquake striked Afghanistan’s...
Hilarious Memes Set Internet On Fire As Delhi Freezes At 3 Degrees Celsius. Check Best Ones Here News
[ad_1] Hilarious memes flooded social media as Delhi recorded 3 degree Celsius - the lowest in January in two years....
IBPS PO Mains 2022 Results Declared At ibps in Follow These Steps To Check Score News
[ad_1] Candidates who will qualify the main examination will be called for interview round. The call letter for interview will...
People Run Out Of Homes in Biting Cold. Watch Videos News
[ad_1] Delhi Earthquake Latest Update: Soon after the earthquake, people shared videos on social media showing people running out of...
Delhi MCD Mayor Poll Tomorrow: Security Arrangements in Place, L-G Appoints Presiding Officer
[ad_1] Delhi MCD Mayor Poll 2023: For the payer polls, the AAP has fielded first-time councillor from East Patel Nagar...
Average Rating