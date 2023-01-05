National

Vladimir Putin Orders For Ceasefire In Ukraine On January 6, 7 News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a ceasefire in Ukraine on January 6 and 7 on account of Orthodox Christmas

Russian President Vladimir Putin orders a two-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a ceasefire in Ukraine on January 6 and 7 on account of Orthodox Christmas, reported new agency AFP. It was in wake of request from Russia’s spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill.

The 76-year-old Orthodox leader is a staunch supporter of President Vladimir Putin and his offensive in Ukraine. He has given his blessing to Russian troops fighting in Ukraine and delivered heavily anti-Western and anti-Kyiv sermons throughout the conflict.

On Thursday, the Russian President told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan he was open to dialogue with Ukraine if Kyiv accepts territories occupied by Moscow as Russian.

“Putin again confirmed Russia’s openness to serious dialogue on the condition of Kyiv authorities fulfilling the well-known and repeatedly voiced requirements of taking into account the new territorial realities,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Kremlin claims it has annexed the Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions despite not controlling them in their entirety.




More Stories