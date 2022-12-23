The Russian president made these remarks in response to a question on the visit of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States and a subsequent agreement on supplying Patriot missile battery to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he attends a news conference following a meeting of the State Council on implementing the youth policy in current conditions, at the Kremlin in Moscow on December 22, 2022. (Sergei GUNEYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP)

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to “weed out” the Patriot air defence system the United States has said it would be providing to Kyiv (Ukraine) as the war between Russia and Ukraine goes on unabated. “It is said that the Patriot systems may be sent to Ukraine. Let them do it; we will weed out the Patriots too. And they will have to send something to replace them with or create new systems,” President Putin told reporters adding that the deliveries would extend the fighting.

“We take this into account and count everything that is being sent there, how many systems there are in the depots, how many more they can manufacture and how fast, and if they can train the necessary personnel,” added Putin.

The Russian president made these remarks in response to a question on the visit of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States and a subsequent agreement on supplying Patriot missile battery to Ukraine.

This week, the Pentagon announced an additional $ 850 million of security assistance for Ukraine. The latest assistance included the Patriot Air Defence System, capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling.

Dismissing the American Patriot system as a pretty “old system”, Putin said “it doesn’t work like our S-300.”

“Nevertheless, those who oppose us assume that these systems are defensive weapons. All right. We will just keep that in mind, and there is always an antidote. So those who are doing this, are doing it in vain: it just prolongs the conflict, and that’s that,” he added.

Over the war in Ukraine, Putin said Russia was aiming for a speedy end to the conflict and that fighting should end as soon as possible.

“In short, we will do our best to end this, and the sooner, the better, of course. As for what and how this is taking place, I have noted on numerous occasions that the intensification of the conflict will lead to unjustified losses,” he added.

(With agency inputs)



