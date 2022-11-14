Delhi: The ban in VLCC media player has now been revoked and people can now once gain access the site. Earlier in the year, the Indian government had imposed a ban on the website . While many users we

VLC Media Player Back In India! Government Revokes Ban For The Website

Delhi: The ban in VLCC media player has now been revoked and people can now once gain access the site. Earlier in the year, the Indian government had imposed a ban on the website . While many users were unable to access the website in India or download it but according to reports it worked fine for mobile apps. The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) tweeted that the IT Ministry has removed the ban on the website.

VICTORY 🎉@GoI_MeitY has decided to remove its ban on the website of VLC media player. IFF provided legal support to @videolan throughout this process. (1/3)#WhatTheBlock pic.twitter.com/pW7APDAbIX — Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) November 14, 2022

According to report by the Indian Express, The notice for the ban reportedly came from the Home Ministry under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act. But it was banned without any prior notice, which reportedly goes against the 2009 Blocking Rules in Shreya Singhal v. Union of India. The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) had filed an RTI in June with the Department of Telecom asking the reason why the website had been blocked.

Neither VLC Media Player nor the government had revealed why the media player was taken down. However, multiple reports suggest the step was taken after the program was used by China-backed hacking group Cicada for cyber attacks. Reports also added that VLC Media Player was used by Cicada to deploy malicious code on target machines, as part of a larger cyber attack campaign.



