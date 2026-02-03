Highlighting the survey during American Heart Month, the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation encourages communities to turn awareness into action through its Empowering Hearts to Save Lives campaign WEXFORD, Pa., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation (SCAF) is highlighting findings from its Voices of the Community (VOC) survey during American Heart Month, showcasing gaps in awareness around sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Conducted in late 2025 among 132 survivors, co-survivors, educators, advocates, and medical professionals, the survey offers insight into what individuals and communities need to act when seconds matter most.While awareness of sudden cardiac arrest is growing, respondents reported ongoing challenges, including public misconceptions, limited AED access, and inconsistent confidence to respond in emergencies. Selected findings include:
The Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation (SCAF) is a national nonprofit organization seeking to eliminate preventable death and disability from sudden cardiac arrest and support people affected by SCA. SCAF’s mission is to raise public awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and promote initiatives that help save lives through education, research, and community. Learn more at www.sca-aware.org. To support our work, please visit www.sca-aware.org/donate. CONTACT:
Gina Peattie, MPA
Executive Director
Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation
[email protected]
518.291.9181 SOURCE Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation
- 53% cited low public awareness and misconceptions about SCA as the biggest barrier
- 31% reported limited access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs)
- 80% of respondents reported some form of CPR/AED training
- Week 1 (Feb 1–7): Share Your “Why” – Elevating personal stories
- Week 2 (Feb 8–14): All About CPR – Learning, practicing, and teaching CPR; sharing survival stories
- Week 3 (Feb 15–21): AED Awareness and Accessibility – Promoting AED placement, visibility, and readiness
- Week 4 (Feb 22–28): Continuing the Momentum – Encouraging year-round awareness, preparedness, and action
The Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation (SCAF) is a national nonprofit organization seeking to eliminate preventable death and disability from sudden cardiac arrest and support people affected by SCA. SCAF’s mission is to raise public awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and promote initiatives that help save lives through education, research, and community. Learn more at www.sca-aware.org. To support our work, please visit www.sca-aware.org/donate. CONTACT:
Gina Peattie, MPA
Executive Director
Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation
[email protected]
518.291.9181 SOURCE Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation
Source link
Leave a Reply