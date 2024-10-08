Home

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Vote count begins in Uchana Kalan, Julana, Garhi Sampla Kiloi, Kaithal, Ladwa, Ellenabad

Haryana witnessed a lively voter turnout of 67.90 percent in the polls. Here’s a look at what’s happening to Dushyant Chautala, Vinesh Phogat, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Aditya Surjewala, Nayab Singh Saini, Abhay Chautala.

Security ahead of Haryana Assembly polls counting

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The moment when the votes for all 90 assembly seats in Haryana will start to be tallied is looming, with counting set to commence on Tuesday morning at 8 o’clock sharp. The ripples will be felt far and wide, with the likes of Naib Singh Saini, current Chief Minister, Bhupendra Singh Hooda, and Congress hopeful, Vinesh Phogat, all hanging in the tide of fate. The recent political combat in Haryana underlies their futures.

A mini army of 1,031 candidates entered into this battlefield, eyeing the coveted 90 seats. No shortage of independent spirits either, with 464 of them in the fray. Nor are women sitting this one out, with 101 stepping into the ring. The state witnessed a lively voter turnout of 67.90 percent in the polls that took place in one phase on October 5.











