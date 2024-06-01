Home

Its A Wrap For Lok Sabha Election 2024: Vote Counting Across India To Begin At 8 AM On June 4

Lok Sabha Election 2024 concluded Saturday as voting ended in the seventh and final phase with a healthy voter turnout of nearly 60 percent. Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM on June 4.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 concluded with the seventh and last phase on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha Election 2024 wrapped up with the seventh and final phase of polling concluded Saturday, June 1 with an average voter turnout of around 60 percent. Besides Lok Sabha polls, Assembly Elections were held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha today and the counting of votes will begin at 8 AM on June 4, the Election Commission informed.

However, the counting of votes for the Assembly polls in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will begin at 6 AM on Sunday, the poll panel said, noting that the counting process in these two states was advanced from June 4 to June 2 as the term of their respective assemblies are ending on June 2 and a new House has to be constituted by that day.

In a statement, the Election Commission also shared a set of latest instructions issued by it on counting arrangements, counting procedure and storage of EVMs and paper trail machines.

According to one of the instructions, as per Rule 54A of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, the counting of postal ballot papers will be started first at the returning officer’s table.

The local display of the trends and results by the chief electoral officers of states, returning officers and district election officers will also be done through digital display panels.

‘Deeply humbled’ EC expresses gratitude to voters

Earlier, the commission expressed gratitude to voters for turning up to vote at polling booths by overcoming a myriad of challenges and dilemmas.

In a statement issued after voting ended in the last phase of Lok Sabha polls today, EC said it was “deeply humbled” by the resolve of voters who came out to exercise their franchise in large numbers amid a plethora of difficulties, including an unprecedented heatwave which has scorched parts of the country since the onset of summer, especially in northern India.

“Indian voters have given their most cherished right to vote for the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha. Indian democracy and Indian elections have again done the magic. The great Indian voters, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, socio-economic and educational background have done it once again,” the poll watchdog said, while asserting that the real winner in the elections is in fact the Indian voter.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and the EC family are “deeply humbled by the voters, who made it to the polling station overcoming many challenges and dilemmas they might have,” it said.

The Commission said it wishes to place on record its thanks and appreciation to all voters.

“Through their emphatic participation, the voters have risen to the trust reposed by the founders of the Indian constitution, when they handed over the power of suffrage to the ordinary Indian,” it said.

The EC also expressed its gratitude to the entire election machinery, including security forces for their dedication and commitment in providing a smooth, peaceful and festive environment to voters across the country, braving tough weather, and logistical challenges like tough terrains and managing law and order in a diverse demography.

The Commission also thanked all political parties and candidates which it described are a critical pivot of the Indian elections.

