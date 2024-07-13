NationalPolitics

Vote Counting Underway For 13 Assembly Seats Across 7 States

Bihar Bypoll Election Result: Overview

In Bihar, the Rupauli Assembly segment in Purnea district, where RJD candidate Bima Bharti the only woman among the 11 candidates, registered 52.75 per cent polling till 6 p.m.. Bharti, who had resigned from the Rupauli seat to contest the Lok Sabha elections, faces ruling JD-U’s Kaladhar Mandal (JD-U).

Several incidents of violence were also reported during the day leaving four persons, including an SHO, injured in clashes.

The people allege that the district police forcibly stopped them from polling their votes, leading to a scuffle that escalated into stone-pelting. The district police, however, have denied these allegations.

Another incident was reported in Gorier village, where the wife of independent candidate Shankar Singh accused the police of carrying out a baton charge on voters. She sat on a dharna, but the situation soon stabilised while the voting resumed.


