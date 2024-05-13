Home

News

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 4: Voter Turnout At 62.84 Percent; Down 2.5 Points From 2019 Polls

62.84 percent voter turnout was recorded till 8 PM in Phase 4 of the ongoing Lok Sabha Election 2024, the Election Commission revealed.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

First-time voters show their voting documents as they arrive to cast their vote for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election, in Khunti on Monday (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Election Phase 4: The fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections witnessed a voter turnout of 62.84 percent, which is over 2.5 percentage points lower than the 2019 parliamentary polls which had witnessed a turnout of 65.51 percent in Phase 4, as per the turnout data released by the Election Commision at 8 PM.

The the poll panel noted that a large number of people were still queued up at polling booths even after 6 PM in the evening, waiting to cast their votes, indicating the turnout would likely go up.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the turnout recorded in phase four stood at 65.51 per cent. Then, polling was held in 71 seats across nine states in phase four.

In phase one of the ongoing general elections, 66.14 per cent turnout was recorded. In the 2019 polls, the turnout in the first phase stood at 69.43 per cent.

In the second phase of elections held on April 26, the turnout was recorded at 66.71 per cent against 69.64 per cent in phase two of 2019 polls.

The updated voter turnout figures for the third phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections stood at 65.68 per cent. In the third phase of 2019 general elections, the turnout stood at 68.4 per cent.

The poll panel said as per the laid down procedure, scrutiny of election papers takes place one day after the polling day in the presence of candidates or their authorised polling agents.

The decision to conduct repoll, if any, is also taken thereafter. Some polling parties return after polling day depending on the geographical or logistical conditions.

“The Commission will also, after the scrutiny and depending on the number/ schedule of repoll, publish the updated voter turnout along with gender wise breakup by May 17,” the EC said.

As many as 96 seats went for polls in the fourth phase. After the latest phase, polling has completed in 379 seats across 23 states and Union territories.

Polling also completed in state assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)







