Home

News

Maharashtra Election 2024 Live Updates: Voting across 288 constituencies begin

live

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena (led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde), and NCP (under Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar), has emphasized popular schemes like Majhi Ladki Bahin aimed at empowering women

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Advertisement

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Polling in all 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra began at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The election campaign has seen high-profile figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and various Union ministers crisscross the state, rallying support for their respective parties.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena (led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde), and NCP (under Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar), has emphasized popular schemes like Majhi Ladki Bahin aimed at empowering women. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, held a press conference in Mumbai where he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan “ek hain to safe hain” (if united, we are safe). Gandhi framed the election as a battle of ideologies, arguing it was a choice between the interests of a few billionaires and the needs of the common people.











