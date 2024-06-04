Voting Details, Party-Wise Trends, Winning Candidates List

Home

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Result LIVE Updates

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Result LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh went out to vote for the Assembly Elections on May 13, along with the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes began at 8 am, according to the Election Commission (EC). This year, the YSRCP contested independently for all 175 seats, while the TDP fielded candidates for 144 seats. Additionally, the Jana Sena Party, led by Pawan Kalyan, participated in 21 constituencies, and the BJP contested in 10 seats. The political dynamics were intense, with key issues such as special category status, state capital designation, corruption allegations, and unemployment taking center stage. In the 2019 elections, the YSRCP secured a dominant victory, securing 151 seats and propelling YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the position of Chief Minister.

