Voting For ‘Dekho Apna Desh, People’s Choice 2024’ Open Until THIS Date

Initiative to help identify the most preferred tourist attractions and develop them into world-class tourist destinations in mission mode.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India has developed the first-ever nationwide IP (Intellectual Property), “Dekho Apna Desh, People’s Choice 2024” to understand the pulse of “Bharat ki Janta”. The initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 7 March 2024 in Srinagar. Voting is open until 15 September 2024.

The nationwide poll aims to engage with citizens to identify the most preferred tourist attractions and understand tourist perceptions across 5 tourism categories, Spiritual, Cultural & Heritage, Nature & Wildlife, Adventure, and others. Besides the four main categories, the “other” category is where one can vote for their personal favourites and help uncover hidden tourism gems in the form of unexplored tourism attractions and destinations like Vibrant Border Villages, Wellness Tourism, Wedding Tourism etc.

There is a dedicated portal https://innovateindia.mygov.in/dekho-apna-desh/ wherein users can vote across categories (Spiritual, Cultural & Heritage, Nature & Wildlife Adventure, Other (open category) through their mobile number or Email ID.

The outcomes will help determine the Top Tourist Attractions of India which will receive substantial support and investments from key stakeholders.

Through the initiative, the Ministry seeks to promote the preservation of cultural landmarks and traditions, ensuring their longevity for future generations. This will also allow the Ministry to understand lesser-known tourist locations that people would like to visit apart from the better-known popular attractions.

With the launch of this initiative, the Ministry of Tourism is supporting India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat@2047, identifying winning attractions and destinations for development in a mission mode, in the short and medium term, through a “Whole of Government” approach.

For more details please visit: https://innovateindia.mygov.in/dekho-apna-desh/











