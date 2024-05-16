Home

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Voting Full Schedule, Key Constituencies, Top Candidates – All You Need to Know

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: The key constituencies that are going to polls on May 20 include Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Aska.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: After the 4th Phase of elections, now Odisha is getting ready for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 on May 20. As a battle ground for the ruling BJD and the main opposition BJP, Odisha holds immense significance in shaping the country’s political landscape. Check details about the candidates and key constituencies that are going to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Voting Date and Timing

The polling date for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections in Odisha will be held May 20 and voting will start at 7 Am till 6 PM. Millions of voters on this day will exercise their franchise to elect the right candidates for the Lok Sabha.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Key Constituencies

Bargarh

Sundargarh

Bolangir

Kandhamal

Aska

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Key Candidates

Bargarh (ST) Constituency: Sanjay Bhoi from the INC, Pradeep Purohit from BJP, and Parineeta Mishra of the BJD.

Sundargarh (ST) Constituency: Janardan Dehury from Congress, Jurel Oram of the BJP, Dilip Tirkey from the BJD.

Bolangir Constituency: Manoj Mishra of Congress, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo from the BJP, Surendra Singh Bhoi from the BJD.

Kandhamal Constituency: Amir Chand Nayak of Congress, Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi from the BJP, Achyuta Samanta from the BJD.

Aska Constituency: Anita Subhadarshani of the BJP, Ranjita Sahu of the BJD.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024: Full Schedule

As per the EC schedule, the voting for the 2024 general elections and 147 seats of the state Assembly will be held in the last four phases in Odisha. Nearly 28 Assembly seats and four Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on May 13, followed by 35 Assembly and five Lok Sabha seats on May 20, 42 Assembly and six Lok Sabha constituencies on May 25 and the remaining 42 Assembly and six Lok Sabha seats on June 1. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024: List of Constituencies

PHASE CONSTITUENCIES DATES IV Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput May 13 V Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska May 20 VI Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar May 25 VII Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur June 01

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 12 seats, the BJP won eight and the Congress could just one seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Similarly in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJD won 20 seats, BJP one and Congress couldn’t bag any.







