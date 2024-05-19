Voting Scheduled for Tomorrow; Check Seat Count, Notable Candidates, Key Constituencies

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 assembly constituencies. The first four phases of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 have been completed, and the country is now gearing up for the fifth voting phase. Voting in the earlier rounds was conducted on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. The final three phases are scheduled for May 20, May 25, and June 1. The seats going to polls in the fifth phase are Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, and Aska parliamentary constituencies.

In the fifth phase scheduled for May 20, 49 seats across eight states and Union Territories will go to the polls to determine the fates of 695 candidates. The states participating in this phase include Bihar (5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (3), Ladakh (1), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), and West Bengal (7). As per the Election Commission of India’s website, the results will be out on June 4, 2024.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Check Notable Candidates

Among the prominent candidates in the second round of simultaneous elections in the state are BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and his colleagues in the state government Bikram Arukha, Niranjan Pujari, PK Amat, Tukuni Sahu, Rita Sahu and SP Nayak.

Ex-union minister and Sundergarh’s sitting MP Jual Oram, former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey, former union minister and hotelier Dilip Ray, and BJP’s four-time Lok Sabha MP Sangeeta Singh De are also in the fray in this round of elections. Patnaik is seeking re-election from his home turf Hinjili and also contesting from the Kantabanji assembly segment under the Bolangir Lok Sabha seat this time.

Altogether 40 candidates are contesting from Aska, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh, and Sundergarh Lok Sabha seats, while 265 are in the fray for 35 assembly constituencies.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Check Key Constituencies

Bargarh

Sundargarh

Bolangir

Kandhamal

Aska

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Check Complete Schedule

Issue of Notification: 26-04-2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: 03-05-2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: 04-05-2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 06-05-2024

Date of Poll: 20-05-2024

Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024

Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Major Political Parties

The state, during this round of electioneering, witnessed heavyweights of the ruling BJD, and the opposition BJP and Congress canvassing for their respective candidates.

Name of the constituency: Bargarh(ST)

BJP Candidate: Pradeep Purohit

Congress Candidates: Sanjay Bhoi

BJD Candidates: Parineeta Mishra

Name of the constituency: Sundargarh (ST)

BJP Candidate: Jurel Oram

Congress Candidates: Janardan Dehury

BJD Candidates: Dilip Tirkey

Name of the constituency: Bolangir

BJP Candidate: Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo

Congress Candidates: Manoj Mishra

BJD Candidates: Surendra Singh Bhoi

Name of the constituency: Kandhamal

BJP Candidate: Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi

Congress Candidates: Amir Chand Nayak

BJD Candidates: Achyuta Samanta

Name of the constituency: Aska

BJP Candidate: Anita Subhadarshani

Congress Candidates: Debokanta Sharma

BJD Candidates: Ranjita Sahu

Stay tuned to India.comfor all the updates related to this constituency and other seats of the Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.