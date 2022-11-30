Voting to be Held in 2 Phases on Dec 18 And 28. Read Full Schedule Here

Bihar Municipal Election 2022: The EC said the second phase of polling will be held on December 28, and the counting of votes will be held on December 30.

Bihar Municipal Election 2022

Bihar Municipal Election 2022 Latest Update: The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule for Bihar Municipal Elections in the state and said polling will be held in two phases for 224 municipal seats. As per the announcements, the first phase of voting will be held on December 18 and the counting of votes will be held on December 28.

The EC said the second phase of polling will be held on December 20, and the counting of votes will be held on December 30.

Earlier, the election was postponed by the Extremely Backward Commission to form a dedicated commission for the polling in the state.

Bihar Municipal Election 2022: Read Full Notification

The Election Commission has written a letter to all the District Magistrates in this regard saying that the fixed duration of polling and the time of counting of votes will remain the same.

For the Bihar Municipal elections, the voting will be held through EVM and the EC said the instructions, already given regarding the election, will remain effective.

Giving details, EC secretary Mukesh Kumar Sinha said the elections will be held on the basis of candidates nominated in the first and second phases. No new nomination will be taken.

The EC said that the model code of conduct will automatically end as soon as the results are duly announced after the counting of votes in the municipalities.



