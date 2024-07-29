VP Dhankhar Compares Coaching To ‘Holocaust’, Coaching Culture As ‘Gas Chamber’

Home

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Compares Coaching To ‘Holocaust’, Says Coaching Culture Has Become ‘Gas Chamber’

“Huge expenditure on newspaper advertisements by coaching centers need to be examined,” said Jagdeep Dhankhar.

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Monday held a short duration discussion under rule 176 of Rajya Sabha on the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants in a coaching centre in Delhi due to water logging. Allowing the discussion Chairman Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhakhar remarked, “I find that youth demographic dividend of the country has to nurtured, I further find that coaching has become virtually commerce.”

Dhankhar also expressed concern over the huge expenditure made by coaching centres on newspaper advertisements, that is made out of the huge fees charged from the students, “Coachings have become a flourishing industry with high returns. Every time we read a newspaper front one or two pages are by way of advertisements. Every penny spent on advertisement is coming from the students, every new building is coming from the students.”

Comparing to silos created in the country due to coaching culture to no less than “Gas Chambers”, the Chairman stated, “In a country where opportunities are getting enlarged this silo is turning out to be a problem, they are becoming no less than a gas chamber.” He further urged members to make the youth aware about the various other employment and skill opportunities available in the country.

Earlier on Monday, Rajya Sabha members including Sudhanshu Trivedi and Swati Maliwal gave a notice under rule 267 to discuss the matter of death of UPSC students in a coaching centre which was allowed by the Chairman.











