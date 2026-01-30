DANVILLE, Calif.

Jan. 30, 2026

New POC marketing channel for medical aesthetic paid healthcare.

Post this





/PRNewswire/ — Vrtly , Inc., thefor medical aesthetics, today announced the launch of its expanded digital ecosystem designed to give healthcare brands unprecedented visibility into the patient journey. By evolving into a true end-to-end in-practice marketing solution, Vrtly replaces decades-old, paper-based tactics with a fully digitized sales channel that connects brand marketing directly to point-of-care execution. For more than 20 years, in-practice marketing has relied on static brochures, posters, and untrackable materials—creating a massive blind spot between brand spend and actual treatment decisions. Vrtly digitizes that experience, capturing patient engagement across every moment of the clinical visit and translating it into measurable outcomes.Vrtly CEOannounced the expansion, noting that while in-practice marketing is critical for brands, it has remained largely unchanged for decades.

“In-practice marketing falls flat when it’s built on paper and guesswork,” said Kos. “Patients need to be prompted at the exact moment of influence. We’ve digitized the entire in-practice experience to mirror the real patient journey—creating a continuous feedback loop that finally gives brands the visibility they’ve been missing.”

Always-on patient engagement. Vrtly captures attention throughout the entire clinic visit by syncing high-impact content on in-clinic screens with interactive consultation tools and patent-pending Info Packs delivered to the patient’s mobile device. Brands stay front-of-mind from the lobby to the treatment room—and after the patient goes home.

Vrtly captures attention throughout the entire clinic visit by syncing high-impact content on in-clinic screens with interactive consultation tools and patent-pending Info Packs delivered to the patient’s mobile device. Brands stay front-of-mind from the lobby to the treatment room—and after the patient goes home. From exposure to verified outcomes. Through beta EMR integrations, Vrtly bridges the long-standing blind spot between media exposure and actual treatment selection. For the first time, brands can see how in-practice engagement converts into verified product usage.

Through beta EMR integrations, Vrtly bridges the long-standing blind spot between media exposure and actual treatment selection. For the first time, brands can see how in-practice engagement converts into verified product usage. Real-time signals and AI-driven precision. Developed by Chief Product Officer Joe Schooler—formerly of Google, Amazon, and Apple—Vrtly’s machine-learning models use engagement and EMR signals to deliver the right brand message to the right patient at peak intent.

Vrtly replaces outdated, unmeasurable tools with a fully digitized ecosystem that acts as a high-performance cross-sell engine:Together, these capabilities transform the clinical environment from a passive waiting space into a measurable, end-to-end sales channel, unlocking the cross-selling and upselling opportunities brands need heading into 2026.With paid brand pilots underway and additional campaigns launching in Q1, Vrtly is proving itself as an essential partner for brands looking to scale. The company has removed traditional deployment friction by launching native Smart TV and tablet apps, allowing campaigns to go live across a rapidly expanding national network in minutes.

“We’re building the infrastructure that makes cross-selling actually work,” said Schooler. “Connecting exposure to behavior is the unlock for repeatable revenue growth. Vrtly is now that unlock for healthcare brands.”

[email protected]