VVIP, VIP Security Overhaul, Check Who Gets, Who Loses

Home

News

VVIP, VIP Security Overhaul, Check Here Who Gets, Who Loses Which Security Cover

The strategy to withdraw the National Security Guard (NSG) from VIP security duties has been under consideration for a long time,

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

(File/Representational)

VIP Security Cover: The freshly elected Narendra Modi-led NDA government has taken some tough decisions regarding the security provided to certain VIPs, official sources said on Tuesday.

The information suggests that the Centre will go ahead with a major “shift and overhaul” with the new ministers taking charge and the task of guarding over a dozen high-risk persons by the NSG and the ITBP being transferred to other paramilitary forces.

Home Ministry To Review Situation Minutely

“A review of this important wing under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is expected to be undertaken soon and the covers extended to various political figures and candidates, ex-ministers, retired bureaucrats and some others will be either withdrawn, scaled down, or upgraded,” said the sources while talking to the news agency PTI.

Withdrawing Black Cat Commandos Of NSG

In a recent development, the much-anticipated plan to fully withdraw the NSG’s ‘black cat’ commandos from VIP security roles is set to be executed. Consequently, all nine Z-plus category individuals currently under their protection will be transferred to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security unit. Additionally, it is reported that certain VIPs currently guarded by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel might also be shifted to the CRPF or to the CISF’s VIP security division, known as the Special Security Group (SSG).

Which VIPs Are Enjoying NSG Commando Protection

Individuals under the close protection of the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos include Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his predecessor and BSP leader Mayawati, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former Deputy Prime Minister and veteran BJP leader LK Advani, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh.

Kashmiri Leaders

Additionally, NSG commandos also provide protection to Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir; Farooq Abdullah, President of the National Conference; and N Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) provides protection to veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti, among others.

Gandhi Family’s SPG Cover Withdrawal

PTI had reported in January 2020 that after the removal of the SPG from the Gandhi family, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a committee of the MHA had decided to withdraw NSG from VIP security tasks.

Why The Overhaul And When It Started

The strategy to withdraw the National Security Guard (NSG) from VIP security duties has been under consideration since 2012. This is due to NSG commanders anticipating a scenario where simultaneous terrorist attacks could occur at various locations across the country, necessitating the rapid deployment of commandos in multiple directions.

Restructuring NSG

The Union government has resolved to “restructure” the NSG, deploying its personnel to form ‘strike teams’ of commandos in high-risk zones, such as the vicinity of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and near vital assets in the southern region of the country.

The NSG’s withdrawal from VIP security duties, a role they have filled for over two decades, marks a significant shift from their initial mandate at the time of their establishment in 1984.

NSG To Concentrate On Its ‘Original Charter’

The Union government believes that the NSG should focus on its core mission of conducting counter-terrorist and counter-hijack operations, as securing high-risk VIPs has become a “burden” on its specialized and limited capabilities.

Approximately 450 ‘black cat’ commandos are anticipated to be released from VIP security duties once the NSG is withdrawn, according to the sources.

CRPF And CISF

Currently, the CRPF and CISF VIP security wings are responsible for the safety of over 200 individuals. The CRPF’s duties include safeguarding the Union Home Minister and the Gandhi family, among others, while the CISF VIP security wing is charged with the protection of NSA Ajit Doval, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and others.

(With PTI inputs)











