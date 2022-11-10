VVS Laxman to Coach Team India in New Zealand Series, Rahul Dravid to be Rested- Report

The former India international was the coach of the Men in Blue during the Ireland and Zimbabwe tours this year, followed by the South Africa home series ahead of the T20 World Cup in October.

The series will start on November 18 with the T20Is followed by the ODIs. Rahul Dravid will be back for the Bangladesh series on December. (Image: VVS Laxman- Twitter)

New Delhi: On the eve of the second semifinal of Men’s T20 World Cup, England skipper Jos Buttler had said that he would do everything in his power to not let an India-Pakistan final happen in Melbourne.

Almost 24 hours later, Buttler stayed very true to his word by combining with Alex Hales to thrash a listless India by ten wickets in the second semifinal of Men’s T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

As per latest report by Times of India, VVS Laxman is all set to be the coach of the Men in Blue in New Zealand series, while Rahul Dravid will be rested.

VVS Laxman is set to be the coach of India in the New Zealand tour as Dravid and other coaching staff have been the rest. (Source – TOI) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 10, 2022

“The support staff of the Indian team in the ongoing T20 World Cup-head coach Rahul Dravid, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour will return to India after the tournament to take a well-deserved break after being on the road for the past couple of months. They will then go for the Bangladesh tour with Team India. Hrishikesh Kanitkar (batting coach) and Sairaj Bahutule (bowling coach) will be with Laxman as support staff of the Indian team there,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by TOI.

The former India international was the coach of the Men in Blue during the Ireland and Zimbabwe tours this year, followed by the South Africa home series ahead of the T20 World Cup in October.

The series will start on November 18 with the T20Is followed by the ODIs. Rahul Dravid will be back for the Bangladesh series on December.



