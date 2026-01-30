Vyapaar Expo 2.0 commenced on a high note with its grand inauguration, marking the beginning of a three-day B2B and B2C business exhibition that brought together brands, manufacturers, distributors, entrepreneurs, and consumers under one roof. The opening day witnessed enthusiastic participation from industry stakeholders across diverse sectors, setting the tone for meaningful business engagement and innovation. Designed as a comprehensive platform for networking and market expansion, the expo showcased a wide range of products and services, enabling businesses to connect directly with potential buyers, partners, and end consumers. Exhibitors leveraged the opportunity to enhance brand visibility through exhibition stalls and sponsorship engagements, while visitors explored emerging trends and business solutions. The inaugural day also featured insightful and motivational sessions by renowned business leaders and speakers, including Dr. Vivek Bindra, Harsh Vardhan Jain, Sonu Sharma, Brijesh Agarwal, co-founder of India MART, Kewal Kishan, founder of Automate Business, and Ashish Agarwal, CEO and franchise coach. Their sessions offered valuable perspectives on entrepreneurship, scalability, leadership, and market-driven growth. Mr. Nitin Agar Agarwal- Co-founder of Vyapaar Zone, Mr. Man Mohan Bagri (Co- founder) Mr. Mohit Agarwal (Associate Director) Mr. Roshan Lal Agarwal (Co. Chairperson) Mr. Karan Bajoria (Co- Chairperson), Mr. Nitesh Kejriwal (Executive Team) Mr. Brij Mohan Bagri ( Associate Director), “The inauguration of Vyapaar Expo 2.0 marked an important milestone in our efforts to foster meaningful business engagement and cross-sector partnership. The strong participation from brands, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals highlighted the expo’s relevance as a growth-driven platform. By combining product showcases, networking opportunities, and expert-led knowledge sessions, the event aimed to empower businesses with visibility, insights, and connections that extend beyond the exhibition floor. We believe Vyapaar Expo 2.0 will continue to serve as a catalyst for innovation, partnerships, and sustainable business expansion.” Vyapaar Expo 2.0 opened as a vibrant ecosystem for collaboration, learning, and opportunity, attracting a diverse audience and laying a strong foundation for the days ahead. The event aimed to serve as a catalyst for business growth, innovation, and inspiration across industries.