VyapaarJagat.com is organizing GREENPRENEUR NATIONAL MEET 2022 powered by PeersBoard.com for Ecopreneurs to meet, network, build new relationships, collaborate with each other and to celebrate success of Greenpreneurs. It is Physical/In person event organized with multiple objectives like Networking & New relation building programs, Exhibitions to showcase innovate products & services of Greenpreneurs of India as well as Greenpreneur Convention & Awards 2022’s winners felicitation ceremony. VyapaarJagat.com is inviting all greenpreneurs or Eco-minded leaders, entrepreneurs, startups, CXOs and business professionals to join at CEE (Centre for Environment Education), Ahmedabad on 3rd September 2022.

VyapaarJagat.com is organizing GREENPRENEUR NATIONAL MEET 2022 for Ecopreneurs of India

Event Key highlights

4th Edition of VyapaarJagat.com

1 Full day offline event on: 3rd September 2022 at CEE Ahmedabad

500+ Eco-minded Entrepreneurs coming from PAN India

50+ Greenpreneur Award winners felicitation

15+ Green Exhibitors

200+ Delegates & Investors

Wide Media CoveragesNetworking & Collaborations plus New Relationships building opportunities

We are well aware that environmental, climatic, and waste issues have morphed into a global problem, and we must address them from all aspects and in as many ways as possible. In order to effectively promote this concept and also to strengthen collaborations and networks in this domain, VYAPAAR JAGAT aims to recognize Green Entrepreneurs, i.e., Eco-Minded -Green, Environment Friendly, Climate-Friendly Business owners or Startup Founders or Project Leaders with an Award and comprehensive media coverage by organizing GREENPRENEUR NATIONAL MEET 2022.

Spreading awareness has always been our number one priority for the betterment of the future. We at Vyapaar Jagat have always been focused on sharing inspiring stories of firms, startups, entrepreneurs and ecopreneurs who aspires to create a sustainable and holistic global entrepreneurial ecosystem. This event will be based on the concern for raising awareness among people about the importance of eco-friendly factors, sustainability and eco-innovations. We believe in bringing people together and building a community of eco-minded people who can teach, learn from each other and preach to make a difference worldwide, shared by Founder Dr. Pravin Parmar.

Dr. Parmar also stated that this will be India’s first meet to have all type of ecopreneurs under one roof and first Net zero waste of it’s kind. Greenpreneur Convention & Awards is India’s most prestigious honor that recognizes and celebrates contribution of GREEN entrepreneurs to the success of national mission for AATMA NIRBHAR BHARAT & in celebration of AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV. VyapaarJagat will felicitate all Winners on stage during the event. To promote the initiate VyapaarJagat made song like youtu.be/Bd099Pqiw4c.

Dr. Parmar also acknowledged the support of the Sponsors & Partners

PeersBoard.com is Powered by Sponsor

Agrotis Technologies LLP is Talk with Greenpreneur web series Sponsor

Sublimis Technologies Pvt Ltd is Business Automation Partner

Breezewaytech.com, Inside Building Solutions (IBS), Tea with Susmita, Vilnesh International, ObesityDoctor.in by Dwarika Clinic, CampusDean.com are Award Category Sponsors

Concepts.Green is Net zero waste Partner

NewsVoir is Online PR Partner

TVM Communication is PR Partner

Vibrant Udyog & In Time News are Media Partners

SwaggerUnit.com is Technology Partner

BodyTales.in is Gifting Partner

Wireframedesign.in is Graphics Partner

Inciting Minds is Photography & Videography Partner

Tejstudio.com is Video Editing Partner

Quirkywritersmedia.com is Content Strategy Partner

Manzilll Production is Music Partner

Event will be Managed by Mr. Rutvij Pandya and Event Anchors & Hosts are Kavita Bodani & Rajat Mali

Computer Society of India, All About Architecture, Wadhawani Foundation are community and Supporting Partners.

Registration Details

Direct Registration Link to collect pass & access Networking App: greenpreneur.in/green-meet.

Contact No: +91 70162 31097, Email: [email protected]

Video Brochure: youtu.be/Z-K49f5rJjw.

Visit: greenpreneur.in for more details.

About VyapaarJagat.com

VyapaarJagat.com, founded by Dr. Pravin Parmar, is one of the fastest growing online business media platforms devoted to highlighting visionary entrepreneurs business success stories. It aims to promote entrepreneurship and believes in strengthening emerging and established enterprises by showcasing their success stories to the world. It also aspires to create a sustainable and holistic global entrepreneurial ecosystem by sharing inspiring stories of firms, startups, and entrepreneurs.

So far VyapaarJagat.com has: 10000+ Stories told, 200+ Eminent Speakers,,400+ Entrepreneurs felicitated with Awards, 400+ Video Stories on Vyapaar Jagat TV, 5000+ Businesses listed in Directory.

25000+ Business professionals attended Vyapaar Jagat Virtual Conventions, 1.5 lacs Entrepreneurs following Vyapaar Jagat on Social Media, thousands of entrepreneurs learning at VyapaarJagat.com.

Vision of VyapaarJagat.com is to provide digital platform to growing Entrepreneurs to contribute to the success of the national mission of AATMA NIRBHAR BHARAT. And Mission to offer digital marketing & networking platform to lead the way to successful business proposition for more than One Million Growing Entrepreneurs across the nation.