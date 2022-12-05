With increasing eco-consciousness among the masses, India is already progressing towards becoming a solar-reliant country with its supply and manufacturing of high-quality solar modules.

Waaree Energies Emerges as The Largest Solar Module Supplier in India

New Delhi: Waaree Energies has emerged as the leading supplier of solar modules as per a report by JMK. Out of the 1.28 GW of shipment data received from 14 leading suppliers for Q3 of 2022, the company holds a lion’s share of 17% of the total shipment. Nearly 85% of the modules shipped were premium quality Mono PERC modules.

Waaree Energies has supplied over 5GW of solar modules globally. The company already has a capacity of 9 GW of module manufacturing with two state-of-the-art factories in Vapi and Surat. Waaree aims to further expand its module manufacturing capacity in the coming years while also integrating 5.4 GW of solar cells manufacturing by Q3 2023.

With increasing eco-consciousness among the masses, India is already progressing towards becoming a solar-reliant country with its supply and manufacturing of high-quality solar modules. With adequate Government support and policies in place, subsequently the domestic manufacturers will be equipped enough to handle end-to-end manufacturing of high-efficiency modules and initiate backward integration of raw materials.



