Waiting Time Period Reduces. What Air Passengers Should Know

New Delhi: The chaos at Delhi airport’s terminal 3 may have smoothened and the situation have slightly seen an improvement. The entry gates at the T3 airport saw less chaotic scenes on Wednesday as the average waiting time of five minutes.

“Terminal 3 Update at 06:00 hours. Smooth passengers movement observed at all terminal entry gates with an average waiting time of 0-5 minutes. Smart Travel Tip: For a smooth security check experience, travel with only one hand baggage as cabin luggage to the airport,” Delhi Airport said on Twitter.

This comes a day after the civil aviation ministry on Tuesday asked airlines to deploy adequate manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters while a Parliamentary panel has decided to take up with the Delhi airport operator the issue of congestion.

Besides, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has requested the scheduled airlines to place real time data on their social media feeds regarding waiting time at respective airports’ entry gates.

Airlines have asked passengers to reach airports early, do web check-in and carry only one piece of hand baggage for faster movement, amid rising air traffic. The country’s largest airline IndiGo and Air India have asked passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures.



