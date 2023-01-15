Home

Entertainment

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 2: Chiranjeevi’s Film Creates Havoc on Pongal, Beats Veera Simha Reddy – Check Detailed Report

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 2: Chiranjeevi’s film recently created havoc on Pongal as it gave tough competition to Veera Simha Reddy.

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 2: Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja starrer Telugu action-comedy Waltair Veerayya is a treat for movie buffs on festive occasion. The Tollywood actioner has a decent run at the box office despite stiff competition from Veera Simha Reddy. The 2-day earnings of Chiranjeevi’s film are equivalent to the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer’s action-drama. Waltair Veerayya, made on a budget of Rs 140 Crore, collected Rs 50 Crore on its second day, as reported by India TV. Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja’s popularity and the release around Makar Sankranti and Pongal have worked in the film’s favour. There’s also much hype around Kollywood releases Varisu and Thunivu that are performing exceptionally well at the box office.

WALTAIR VEERAYYA STORMS THE BOX OFFICE ON PONGAL

As reported by India TV, Waltair Veerayya garnered Rs 19 Crore on its second day. It had already collected a whopping Rs 33 Crore on its opening. The Chiranjeevi action-comedy is also giving tough competion to Veera Simha Reddy. As reported by the entertainment and movie business portal, Track Tollywood, “The early estimates of Waltair Veerayya day 2 nos are said to be over 13 Crores share worldwide. So if we go by the figures Waltair Veerayya day 2 is equal to Veera Simha Reddy Day2 + Day3 collection at box office and now Waltair Veerayya equals the worldwide collections of Veera Simha Reddy.”

WALTAIR VEERAYYA BEATS VEERA SIMHA REDDY AT BOX OFFICE

Veera Simha Reddy that had a decent opening, saw a huge drop in its collection after the release of Waltair Veerayya. The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer’s earnings were recorded at Rs 8 Crore and Rs 10 Crore on Day 2 and 3 respectively, as reported by India TV. The film had garnered Rs 30 Crore on its first day.

Waltair Veerayya also stars Shruti Haasan in a pivotal role. While Veera Simha Reddy features Honey Rose and Shruti Haasan in crucial roles.

For more updates on Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy box office report, check out this space at India.com.



