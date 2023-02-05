Home

Want to Check Your Bank Balance Using Aadhaar Card? Follow Step-By-Step Guide Here

Aadhaar Card Update: You may be surprised to learn that you can check your bank account balance using this 12-digit Aadhaar card number without visiting any ATM or bank branch. Check the steps here.

Aadhaar Card Update: Aadhaar is a 12-digit individual identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on behalf of the Government of India. UIDAI offers a variety of online services to Aadhaar holders. From banking services to availing governmental schemes — the Aadhar card has become the most important identification tool over the years. However, you may be surprised to learn that you can check your bank account balance using this 12-digit Aadhaar card number without visiting any ATM or bank branch.

According to UIDAI, people must link their Aadhaar cards to their bank accounts and mobile numbers. Interestingly, the service can be accessed even without an internet connection, thus making it easier for senior citizens, those who do not own smartphones, and those with disabilities to check and verify their bank details without having to visit a bank branch.

In this article, we will show you how to check your account balance using your Aadhaar number. Follow the instructions below.

How To Check Bank Account Balance With Aadhaar Card?



There are four very simple and hassle-free steps to know your bank balance.

Dial *99*99*1# from your registered mobile number

Proceed to enter the 12-digit number on your Aadhar Card.

You will be required to verify your Aadhar number by entering it again.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will then send you a flash SMS of the available account balance.



