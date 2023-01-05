Want to go Tiger Spotting? These Tiger Reserves Can Make Your Dream Come True

Want to go tiger spotting? These reserves can make your dream come true. Visit these national parks and reserves mentioned in the video for that perfect jungle safari.

Jim Corbett National Park – At a distance of 261 km from Delhi, the park acts as a protection zone for Bengal Tigers of India.

Ranthambore National Park – Ranthambore National Park is situated about 368 km from Delhi. Visitors can also spot a large variety of animals including sloth bear, leopard, caracal, jackal, fox.

Gangotri National Park – Gangotri National Park is a national park is situated in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand at an altitude of 1800 m to 7083 m.

Rajaji National Park – The park has a wide variety of fauna with over 23 mammal and 300 bird species.

Sariska Tiger Reserve – At a distance of about 195 km from New Delhi, Sariska Tiger Reserve is a popular national park and wildlife refuge located at Sariska in the Alwar district of Rajasthan.



