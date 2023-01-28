Home

Want to Pursue Law As Career? List of Entrance Exam, Best Colleges, Other Details Here

Want to Pursue Law As Career? Check List of Entrance Exam.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Top Law Entrance Exam 2023: Law is a career stream that aspiring students can pursue at the Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), or Doctorate (PhD) level to study, research, and practice in India. Candidates can pursue a career in the legal field after completing their 12th or graduation. Candidates appearing in Class 12 exams can enroll themselves in 5-year-LLB programmes. Similarly, graduate students can apply for the three-year LLB programme, followed by the LLM programme.

Students seeking admission to 5-year LLB or 3-year LLB programmes in India should be aware of the top law entrance exam 2023 in India. There are approximately 1000 law colleges in India, and candidates must take law entrance exams to get admission to top law schools. Many top law entrance exams are held in India for admission to National Law Universities (NLU) and other government or affiliated colleges.

CLAT, AILET, and LSAT India are some of the most popular national-level law entrance exams. MH CET law is the largest law entrance exam in Maharashtra, with over 140 law colleges offering admission. The following are the top law entrance exams in India:

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities, comprising representative universities. Several affiliate universities and organisations also use the CLAT exam for admissions and recruitment respectively. All admissions to the 5-year integrated Ll.B. and Ll.M. programmes that commence in the Academic Year 2023-2024 will be through the CLAT 2023. The CLAT 2023 was conducted on December 18, 2023. Particulars Description Name of the examination Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Exam Conducting body Consortium of National Law Universities CLAT 2023 Exam date December 12, 2022 CLAT Official Website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Participating NLUs 22 All India Law Entrance Test (AILET)

AILET is national level All India Law Entrance Test examination conducted by the National Law University Delhi every year for admission to B.A.LL.B.(Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. Programmes offered by the National Law University Delhi. The AILET exam is held across the country for admission to 110 BA LLB, 70 LLM, and 18 Ph.D. seats. The All AILET 2023 examination was held on December 11, 2022.

Name of Examination All India Law Entrance Examination (AILET) Conducting Body National Law University, Delhi AILET EXAM DATE 2022 December 11, 2022 AILET Website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in Courses offered BA LLB and LLM

Law School Admission Test – India (LSAT India)

LSAT India, a national-level law entrance exam, is conducted by Law School Admission Council (LSAC). LSAT India scores are accepted by a number of affiliated colleges as well as other participating colleges. Candidates who pass the LSAT India can enrol in programmes such as BA LLB, BBA LLB, B.com LLB, LLM, and others. Last year, SLAT 2022 entrance exam was held on July 3.

Name of Examination Law School Admission Test for India (LSAT India) Exam Conducting Body The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) Examination Date — Courses offered BA LLB, BBA LLB, BCom LLB, BSc LLB, three-year LLB and LLM Official Website —-

Maharashtra State Common Law Entrance Test Law (MH CET Law)

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law or MH CET Law is a state-level law entrance exam in Maharashtra. State CET Cell, Maharashtra conducts MH CET law for admission to 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB programmes offered by the law colleges in the state of Maharashtra.

Examination MH CET Law (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law) Conducting body Directorate of Higher Education, Maharashtra Exam Level State-level, Undergraduate entrance test

Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT)

Candidates aspiring to join B.A LL.B(Hons) /B.B.A LL.B (Hons) /B.A LL.B. /B.B.A LL.B offered by institutes of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) have to appear for the common, mandatory Computer Based Test (CBT). Since 2018, the SET – Law test is known as Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT). This is conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across various cities of India.

Examination SLAT (Symbiosis Law School Admission Test) Exam type Entrance test for UG law courses Official Website set-test.org Programmes offered B.A LL.B(Hons) /B.B.A LL.B (Hons) /B.A LL.B. /B.B.A LL.B

Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET)

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) conducts the TS LAWCET exam for admission to colleges and universities in the state of Telangana for UG law courses.

Exam Name Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test(TS LAWCET) Exam Conducting Body Osmania University Official Website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/ Frequency of Conduct Once a year

NIRF Ranking 2022

National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru has been ranked as the country’s top law college, according to the NIRF Ranking 2022 list shared by the Centre.

Top Law colleges in India As Per NIRF Ranking 2022

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

National Law University, New Delhi

Symbiosis Law School, Pune

Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar

Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneshwar

National Law University, Jodhpur National Law School Of India University, Bengaluru, has been ranked the best law college institute in India followed by National Law University, New Delhi at second and Symbiosis Law School, Pune, at the third rank.




