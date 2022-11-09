Wednesday, November 9, 2022
National

Want to Travel Abroad in Winters? Travel to Istanbul, Cambodia Just Under 50K

Video: Istanbul, Cambodia, Thailand, Dubai and Malaysia are the best budget destinations to travel during the winters.

Places to travel abroad under 50 thousand:  Everyone wishes to travel abroad but due to budget constrains they are not able to do it. In this video we have created a list of top five destinations abroad that one can travel just under 50 thousand. Istanbul, Cambodia, Thailand, Dubai and Malaysia are the best budget destinations to travel during the winters. Fulfill your dream of travelling abroad and plan your next travel to one these amazing destinations.




Published Date: November 9, 2022 8:55 PM IST





