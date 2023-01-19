Home

Nora Fatehi’s Explosive Revelation in Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case: ‘Wanted me to be His Girlfriend in Exchange For Money’

Nora Fatehi, who turned witness in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case, has revealed that she got to know much later how the conman wanted her to be his girlfriend. Read on.

Nora Fatehi’s revelations in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case: Actor Nora Fatehi, who has been made the witness in the EOW case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has made new revelations in a chargesheet. The Economic Offences Wing filed a chargesheet against Pinky Irani, a former TV anchor, who is believed to have introduced Nora and Jacqueline Fernandez to Sukesh. As reported by Indian Express, the chargesheet was filed before Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik this week mentioning how Sukesh tried to lure Nora by promising to give her money if she becomes his girlfriend.

The popular dancer and actor told the court on January 13 that Sukesh talked to her relative and offered to finance her entire career and life if she agrees to become his girlfriend. She revealed that she appeared as a chief guest at an event which was hosted by Sukesh’s wife Leena Maria. Nora said she received an iPhone and a Gucci bag for judging a dance competition at the event and was later offered a car that she refused to take.

The actor said she later handed over her relative Bobby’s contact to a man who introduced himself as ‘Suresh’ but was ‘Sukesh’ and the two discussed business opportunities. The man eventually gave the car to Bobby and Nora connected the dots to realise the man was Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Bobby then received a BMW as his signing fee for a movie that Sukesh wanted to make with him but he insisted that Nora come along to pick up the car with him.

The actor got to know from a cousin while she was in Dubai that Sukesh had offered Bobby to ‘finance her life, career and family’ if she is ready to be ‘his girlfriend’. This irked Nora and her family members. The cousin added that Irani contacted him and said Nora should ‘feel honoured’ as even ‘Jacqueline is also waiting in line but Sukesh wants Nora’.

While Nora became a witness in the case last year, Jacqueline, too, agreed to be a witness against Sukesh and Irani earlier last week. She has also alleged that she was duped by the conman who has ‘ruined her entire life and career’ with his lies.



