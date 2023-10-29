Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited Unveils QuikShef Spice Range

Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited, a prominent player in the food and beverage industry, announced the launch of its QuikShef Spice Range, coinciding with the Navratri festival. This marks a significant expansion of the companys product portfolio and signifies a new chapter in their culinary journey.

Mrs. Sheetal Bhalerao and Mr. Yatin Gupte Unveil QuikShef Spice Range – A Culinary Delight

The unveiling of the QuikShef Spice Range was a momentous occasion, graced by the presence of Param Pujniya Shri Dhirendra Shastriji, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar. His presence added a sacred dimension to this culinary extravaganza, enriching the spiritual essence of the event.

Mrs. Sheetal Bhalerao, Chairperson and Managing Director of Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited, explained the strategic vision behind this move. She said, “Our foray into the spices segment represents our commitment to innovation and fulfilling the evolving tastes of our consumers. We comprehend the growing demand for high-quality spices and are determined to offer nothing less than the best. With the QuikShef Spice Range, we aim to bring the rich and authentic flavors of Indian spices to the world, enabling culinary enthusiasts to infuse their dishes with the essence of India. This initiative is just the beginning of our forward-looking approach, and we are excited to bring new and exciting flavors and experiences to our customers.“

Mrs. Bhalerao expressed her gratitude for the presence of Param Pujniya Shri Dhirendra Shastriji, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, who added a spiritual and blessed dimension to their culinary journey.

QuikShef Spice Range: Elevating Culinary Experiences

In response to the increasing demand for high-quality spices, Wardwizard Foods and Beverages launched its QuikShef Spice Range during this Navratri festival. The QuikShef Spice Range boasts a tantalizing selection of 17 distinct varieties, meticulously crafted to elevate dishes to new heights of flavor and aroma. From the aromatic Shahi Biryani Masala to the versatile Garam Masala, and the mouthwatering Panipuri Masala, these spices cater to the preferences of discerning customers. With packaging options in four convenient sizes, Wardwizard ensures that every consumer, from novice cooks to expert chefs, can find the perfect fit for their culinary creations.

Below is a list showcasing the all new QuikShef Spice Range along with their available grammage:

Product Name

Grammage

Shahi Biryani Masala

50g, 100g

Sambar Masala

50g, 100g

Pav Bhaji Masala

50g, 100g

Kanda Lasun Masala

50g, 100g

Kitchen King Masala

50g, 100g

Garam Masala

50g, 100g

Chat Masala

50g, 100g

Shahi Paneer Masala

50g, 100g

Tandoori Masala

50g, 100g

Sabji Masala

50g, 100g

Panipuri Masala

50g, 100g

Chole Masala

50g, 100g

Kashmiri Mirchi Powder

50g, 100g, 500g, 1Kg

Dhaniya Powder

500g, 1Kg

Haldi Powder

500g, 1Kg

Meat Masala

50g, 100g

Chicken Masala

50g, 100g

The QuikShef Spice Range is poised to make waves in the respective segment, further establishing Wardwizard Foods and Beverages as a leader in culinary innovation. This exciting introduction aligns with the companys mission to satisfy not only consumers appetite but also their craving for a unique and authentic culinary experience.