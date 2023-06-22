Was Covid vaccine the reason behind Australian cricketer Shane Warne’s sudden death? See what experts say

Over a year after Australian cricket legend Shane Warne’s death, a leading UK-based Indian-origin consultant cardiologist and an Australian medic has said that his sudden death may have been precipitated by the COVID mRNA vaccine that he had taken approximately nine months prior.

Shane Warne had taken two doses of the Pfizer mRNA COVID vaccine.

Cardiologists Dr Aseem Malhotra and Dr Chris Neil, who is also President of the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society (AMPS), said the post-mortem findings for Warne, 52, revealed coronary atherosclerosis or heart disease.

The doctors added that their research shows that a COVID mRNA vaccine can cause a rapid acceleration of coronary disease, especially in those that may already have undetected mild heart disease, as reported by news agency PTI.

“It’s quite unusual for former international sportsmen to suffer a sudden cardiac death at such a young age, 52,” Dr Malhotra said.

He further added, “At the same time, we also know Shane didn’t have the healthiest lifestyle in recent years, being both overweight and a smoker. It’s likely that some mild underlying furring of his arteries – as I’ve seen with my own patients and how my own father died – rapidly progressed in the months after he received two doses of the Pfizer mRNA COVID vaccine.”

In March 2022, legendary Australian leg-spinner who was on a holiday in Koh Samui in Thailand was declared dead after being found unresponsive at a luxury villa. The Thai police had said that the autopsy showed the death Warne due to natural causes.

Malhotra points to published research which shows the plausible biological mechanism of “mild underlying furring” occurring through increasing coronary inflammation that can last for months after the vaccine has been administered.

“The evidence for common and serious adverse cardiac effects from these jabs is overwhelming, and I have no doubt that a major contributor to the excess deaths we are seeing around the world, including Australia, is because of the COVID mRNA vaccines,” he said as quoted by PTI.

Dr Malhotra has also called for an immediate suspension of worldwide use of vaccine.

“There needs to be an immediate suspension of their use worldwide pending an investigation to stop further people being harmed and dying unnecessarily,” he said.

Another Australia-based Dr Neil also said that after critically appraising all the evidence, it became “clear” to him that the COVID vaccines can adversely affect the cardiovascular system in more ways than just myocarditis and pericarditis or forms of heart inflammation.

“Looking at the data, 20 per cent of all notifications of heart attacks as suspected drug reactions ever reported to the TGA [Therapeutic Goods Administration] over 52 years have nominated a COVID vaccine as the suspected medicine. Most of these reports were made by doctors, so we know that many – including cardiologists – are concerned,” Dr Neil said.

“These signals are a call for critical attention, and we will be releasing a series of pharmacovigilance reports, starting with one on cardiovascular adverse events,” he said as quoted by PTI.

Former England cricketer and Indian Premier League (IPL) regular Dimitri Mascarenhas has also reacted about the news. “Shane was my best friend. I’m shocked and saddened to learn that his death was entirely preventable,” said Mascarenhas. “If he’d not taken the COVID vaccine, he’d likely still be alive today. He wouldn’t want others to be harmed, so I fully support these doctors’ calls for an immediate suspension of these jabs in Australia and around the world,” he said.

UK Conservative Party MP Andrew Bridgen has backed the call for the suspension of vaccines until deeper research is conducted.

“Many people have privately raised concerns regarding the cause of Shane Warne’s death at such a young age, however this new analysis from eminent expert cardiologists linking it to the COVID vaccination must now be a wake-up call for world health authorities,” Bridgen said.

