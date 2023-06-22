Was Covid vaccine the reason behind Australian cricketer Shane Warne’s sudden death? See what experts say

Over a year after Australian cricket legend Shane Warne’s death, a leading UK-based Indian-origin consultant cardiologist and an Australian medic has said that his sudden death may have been precipitated by the COVID mRNA vaccine that he had taken approximately nine months prior.
