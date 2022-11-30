Wednesday, November 30, 2022
National

Washington Sundar Should be in India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Squad. Here’s Why

Ind vs NZ: When he bats, he bats like a proper top-order batter. He has all the shots and can improvise as well. Sundar is more than handy with the bat and can also shuffle in the batting order – that makes him special. 

Washington Sundar

Christchurch: With the limited opportunities he has got in his brief ODI career, Washington Sundar has impressed. He is just 23 and has a long career ahead. Sundar promises to be the future of Indian cricket. Sundar has again shown that he is the other Ravindra Jadeja. The 23-year-old has with his fifty against New Zealand in the final ODI at Christchurch made a strong case for himself with a little more than a year left for the ODI World Cup in India.

Here are the reasons why Sundar should be in the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup:

A proper batter: When he bats, he bats like a proper top-order batter. He has all the shots and can improvise as well. Sundar is more than handy with the bat and can also shuffle in the batting order – that makes him special.




Published Date: November 30, 2022 11:12 AM IST





