Wasim Jaffer Makes BOLD Prediction on Virat Kohli Ahead of 3rd ODI

Ind vs SL: Jaffer reckons if Kohli gets past 30, he will go on to get another hundred.

Wasim Jaffer Backs Virat Kohli To Come Good At No 3



Thiruvananthapuram: Hours ahead of the third and final ODI at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday against Sri Lanka, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer made a huge prediction. Jaffer reckons if Kohli gets past 30, he will go on to get another hundred. Kohli hit his 45th ODI ton in the opening game of the series at Baraspara stadium in Guwahati.

“If Virat Kohli crosses the 30-run mark, he will get to another ODI hundred. He is not the kind of player who will reach 40-50 and then throw his wicket away. So, a good start and a hundred is pretty much on the cards,” Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo.

With the series already in the pocket, Jaffer expects India to whitewash the Lankans by winning the final game today.

“I think India will win 3-0 because they are a very strong team. I will be surprised if they lose the final ODI,” said Jaffer.

With the series already in the bag, it remains to be seen if India can experiment by getting Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in the playing eleven at Thiruvananthapuram. In terms of bowling, Kuldeep, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik have been extremely impressive in bamboozling the Sri Lankan batters.

While Siraj has been impressive with wickets upfront, Malik has admirably stepped up to be India’s enforcer in the middle overs in the absence of tall quick Prasidh Krishna. But India would like to see Malik have more tricks in the bag after some massive improvement in control.

Stay hooked to india.com for all live updates of the match.



